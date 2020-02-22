UK Drill Rappers Skengdo x AM Drop "EU Drillas" Mixtape

Skengdo x AM have returned with their brand new project, EU Drillas. The two rappers have established themselves as two of the most important voices in the UK movement right now but as the Chicago-made genre expands globally, Skengdo and AM take their talents into pockets of Europe on their new project. Each track off of the project is in collaboration with a drill artist elsewhere in Europe such as Sweden, Holland, Ireland, and Germany. From a North American standpoint, it's incredible to see just how much Chief Keef's influence has soaked into the fabric of hip-hop globally.

If you're interested in diving deeper into UK and Europe's ever-expanding drill scene, this project is what you need. Check it out and sound off in the comments.