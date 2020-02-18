mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UK Drill Rappers Skengdo & AM Blend Dancehall Vibes With J-Lo On "Heart On E"

February 17, 2020
Skengdo X AM flip a classic Jennifer Lopez sample with a touch on dancehall on thier new single.


Skengdo x AM have been leading UK's drill sound for a minute. Their deep vocal tones and grim depiction of the UK streets have made them targets in the eyes of London officials and a voice for the streets. Many of the UK drill rappers aren't necessarily committed to the cold production that's beginning to make waves across North America. Often times, the influence of Caribbean and African sounds seeps into it. Skengdo & AM teamed up on "Heart On E" which they released this past weekend. The two rappers deliver a more melodic-drive performance, although the grittiness is still in tact as they deliver more romantic vibes over a dancehall/R&B influenced beat handled by JBJ Beats. Towards the end, they add a twist with an interpolation of Jennifer Lopez' "If You Had My Love."

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
Told you don't fuck with your ex
But I know you still like ting
Ya dun fucked up, I move on quick
Level up was the only thing

Skengdo x AM Jennifer Lopez
