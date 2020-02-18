UK Drill Rappers Skengdo & AM Blend Dancehall Vibes With J-Lo On "Heart On E"

Skengdo x AM have been leading UK's drill sound for a minute. Their deep vocal tones and grim depiction of the UK streets have made them targets in the eyes of London officials and a voice for the streets. Many of the UK drill rappers aren't necessarily committed to the cold production that's beginning to make waves across North America. Often times, the influence of Caribbean and African sounds seeps into it. Skengdo & AM teamed up on "Heart On E" which they released this past weekend. The two rappers deliver a more melodic-drive performance, although the grittiness is still in tact as they deliver more romantic vibes over a dancehall/R&B influenced beat handled by JBJ Beats. Towards the end, they add a twist with an interpolation of Jennifer Lopez' "If You Had My Love."

Quotable Lyrics

Told you don't fuck with your ex

But I know you still like ting

Ya dun fucked up, I move on quick

Level up was the only thing