UFC Fight Night 159 in Mexico City ended in chaos this past weekend, as the main event showdown between Featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Mexico-native Yair Rodriguez was called off just 15 seconds after the opening bell.

In case you missed it, Rodriguez poked Stephens in the eye, the fight was called off, and the crowd reacted by throwing bottles into the octagon and at Stephens as he was ushered into the locker room. Rodriguez later called out Stephens, questioning the severity of the injury.

The two fighters crossed paths in the hotel lobby the next day and traded some verbal jabs during a brief scuffle.

During the altercation, Rodriguez can be heard yelling at Stephens, "Fucking pussy, bro. You're gonna have to live with that for the rest of your fucking life." To which Stephens replied: "You poked me in the eye, f****t. You poked me in the fucking eye."

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Stephens explained how it all went down (H/T MMAMania).