UFC Heavyweight Francis "The Predator" Ngannou has reportedly signed on to join the "Fast & Furious 9" cast, according to Deadline.

The 32-year old knockout artist will become the third UFC superstar to be cast in a Fast & Furious film, as Gina Carano appeared in "Fast & Furious 6" while Rousey played a part in "Furious 7." Ngannou's role in "Fast & Furious 9" has not yet been announced, but we assume he'll be cracking some skulls and dishing out punishment at will.

Ngannou has been on a tear in the octagon as of late, including three straight, first-round TKO victories. The 6'4 heavyweight is 14-3 in his UFC career with his most recent victory coming against Junior dos Santos on June 29.

The Predator is surely poised for a title shot the next time he gets in the octagon, and he'll be watching closely as Daniel Cormier puts his Heavyweight championship on the line against Stipe Miocic this Saturday, August 17 at UFC 241.