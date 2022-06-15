Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury announced his retirement after his win against fellow Englishmen Dillian Whyte back in April. However, the Gypsy King took to Twitter on Wednesday and hinted at a possible return to the ring, but with a hefty price tag.

“Just a quick message, to let everybody know. I, Tyson Fury, the Gypsy King, are happily retired. But to get me out of retirement, considering I don’t need the money and I don’t need the aggravation, it’s gonna cost these people half a billie,” Fury said.

That would be the highest reported purse made in a boxing match, topping the $220 million taken home by Floyd “Money” Mayweather when he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

There are plenty of names that come up when discussing who Fury would fight in exchange for that $500 million. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has been pursuing a bout with Fury for some time now. Fury has also previously said he’d be interested in boxing the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, which is currently slated for July 23 later this year.

However, in a recent Youtube video with Frank Warren, Tyson Fury also said his current plan doesn’t involve either heavyweight.

“There’s something to be really excited about, but it doesn’t involve Usyk or Joshua at this moment,” Tyson Fury said.

If Fury plans to face off with Ngannou next, that fight could be big enough to earn him a half-billion dollar purse. The last crossover event with the UFC and professional boxing, Floyd Mayweather vs Conor Mcgregor in 2017, provided the second largest boxing purse of all time.