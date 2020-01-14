Tyson Fury has been one of the most peculiar characters in the boxing world over these past few years. He is constantly running his mouth and revealing just a bit too much information about himself. In the lead up to his rematch with Deontay Wilder, Fury has been particularly chatty and is constantly looking for ways to build intrigue. This time around, Fury is giving us a deep dive into his training regimen and what he's been doing to make sure he's ready for the fight.

According to boxing journalist Manouk Akopyan, Fury revealed that he masturbates seven times a day and will be doing that until his fight on February 22nd. For Fury, masturbation allows him to pump up his testosterone levels which will give him more power come fight night.

"I'm masturbating 7 times a day to keep my testosterone pumping. Pump it, pump it, pump it, pump it up! Dontcha know! I gotta to keep active & the testosterone flowing for the fight. Don't want the levels to go down," he said. Fury's latest admission is certainly a bizarre one and we're sure he'll be revealing a lot more as the day of the fight approaches.

