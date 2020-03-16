The coronavirus pandemic has shut down every major sports league, but Dana White is still intent on putting on fights for the people left wondering what to watch in a sports-free world. Although this Saturday's UFC card will not be taking place in London as originally planned, the company is still hoping to host an event in the United States barring a government shutdown.

If that is indeed going to be the case, the UFC must find a replacement to fight Tyron Woodley in the main event, due to the fact that Leon Edwards was forced to withdraw. Several fighters have expressed a willingness to scrap with the former Welterweight champ this Saturday, but none have gotten Woodley's attention more than former interim welterweight champ, Colby Covington.

Despite Covington's claims that he's prepared to take the fight on short notice, Woodley says the man is nothing more than a scared bitch. In a video posted to social media on Sunday, Woodley (19-4-1 MMA, 9-3-1 UFC) addressed the status of Saturday's card and issued the following statement about Covington in particular:

“There’s a lot of people out there that are straight clout chasing, attention seeking bitches. Colby, you a bitch. Don’t ever fucking open your mouth. You guys should bash him, y’all should slay him. He put all this shit on the internet about him wanting to fight me and I said yes immediately. That’s the fight that made the most sense anyway. That’s the fight I was supposed to get before Leon Edwards and they said he couldn’t fight because of his jaw. The second they booked the fight between me and Leon, now all of a sudden he’s healthy and can fight. He a bitch, he all cap, he want attention. He’s declined me four fucking times so I don’t want to talk about Colby. He’s a fucking bitch. He’s scared.”

UFC on ESPN+ 29 is currently scheduled to take place Saturday, March 21st via ESPN+, but a venue has not yet been confirmed. Check out Woodley's comments about Covington in the video embedded below.