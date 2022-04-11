Tyra Banks defended her recent Skims photoshoot as "empowering" during an interview with the Today show, earlier this week. The campaign has been criticized by many users on social media for allegedly photoshopping Banks’ body.

“This is something I’ve been talking about for decades,” Banks told host Hoda Kotb. “So, me curvier, me damn near almost 50 years old in this campaign — I think it is pretty empowering.”



Ian Tuttle / Getty Images

The Dancing With The Stars host went on to recall how the shoot came together: “[Kim] said when I was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hadn’t seen boobs that were real and big. She said that that gave her self-esteem for her body. So we had, like, a serious conversation, and I finally said, ‘Let’s do this!’”

“We just had an honest heart-to-heart conversation, and she got to hear what the brand stands for, why I started the brand — and I’m just all about supporting women," Kardashian added.

The “Icons” campaign, as it's called, also features Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Candice Swanepoel. Neither Kardashian nor Skims has yet to respond to accusations of photoshop.

Check out Banks' discussion with Kardashian on the Today show below.

