Tyler, The Creator is no rookie when it comes to being put on a ban list. The Flower Boy musician only recently was allowed to visit New Zealand since the country banned him from both entering and performing on their grounds. The ban was lifted after the country decided that Tyler “is no longer deemed to be a potential threat to public order and the public interest.”

However, the "Puppet" music maker recently shared a tweet claiming that American Airlines had put him on a no-fly "terrorist" list. "HA IM ON

@AmericanAir NO FLY TERRORIST LIST 🤤 WHAT THE HELL DID I DO," he wrote.

Immediately, Tyler's fans followed up with positive remarks on why he could have been added to the list with one user writing, "I bet you they saw the NPR tiny desk session and were appalled by how much fun you and the crew were having," while Paper Magazine responded with, "It’s bc that album is bomb it’s a compliment."

It seems as though American Airlines was unaware of the no-fly ban and asked Tyler to DM their official Twitter account for them to investigate further. "We'd like to look into this. Send us a quick DM with your record locator," the airline wrote.

Let's hope this crisis gets averted for the sake of Tyler's travel plans.