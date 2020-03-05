Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro recently hopped on a boat with Taylor Rooks for a new episode of "Take It There," during which the sharp shooting guard was asked to rank the Top 5 Miami Heat players of all-time. Legends such as Tim Hardaway and Alonzo Mourning, who are two of the four Heat players to have had their jerseys retired, did not make the cut.

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Herro, 20, had a list that was heavily influenced by Miami's "Big 3" era, as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh all got the nod as Top 5 players in his eyes. Considering what the trio accomplished together in South Beach, and the fact that both Wade and Bosh have already had their jerseys raised to the rafters at AmericanAirlines Arena, most Heat fans would probably agree with that take.

But if Mourning and Hardaway weren't worthy of Herro's Top-5, then who was? Skip to the 9:18 mark in the video embedded below to see his full list.

And if you don't have time to watch the clip I'll just let you know that Herro selected Shaq and Jason "White Chocolate" Williams as the other two members of his Miami Heat Top-5. Both electric players in their own right, but worthy of a spot on Miami's all-time Top 5? That, folks, is what we call a hot take.

