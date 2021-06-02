mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TyFontaine Lights Up The Show On "Ascension"

Aron A.
June 02, 2021 14:12
Ascension
TyFontaine

TyFontaine shares his new project, "Ascension" ft. SoFaygo.


DMV rapper TyFontaine is coming off a prolific run in 2020 but that was setting up for a bigger year ahead. The rapper unveiled "Run It Up" ft. SoFaygo in March as fans anticipated the release of a new project. Today, he's delivered his latest body of work in full titled, Ascension

The rapper's latest body of work is a 13 track effort with a run time of a little under a half-hour, showcasing TyFontaine's sonic growth since 2020's We Ain't The Same. The rapper's latest body of work is an excellent showcasing of his melodic sensibilities against spacey, obscure production. 

Peep his new project below.

  1. Glowin UP
  2. RIP WHITNEY
  3. Dummy
  4. Run It Up ft. SoFaygo
  5. Right My Wrongs
  6. Nelly Furtado
  7. Inhale
  8. Pristine
  9. I Can't Feel My Face
  10. White Girl Benjamins
  11. Celebration
  12. Addicted
  13. Ascension
