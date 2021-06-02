TyFontaine Lights Up The Show On "Ascension"

DMV rapper TyFontaine is coming off a prolific run in 2020 but that was setting up for a bigger year ahead. The rapper unveiled "Run It Up" ft. SoFaygo in March as fans anticipated the release of a new project. Today, he's delivered his latest body of work in full titled, Ascension.

The rapper's latest body of work is a 13 track effort with a run time of a little under a half-hour, showcasing TyFontaine's sonic growth since 2020's We Ain't The Same. The rapper's latest body of work is an excellent showcasing of his melodic sensibilities against spacey, obscure production.

Peep his new project below.