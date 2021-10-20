TyFontaine Delivers 12 New Songs For "Ascension (Deluxe)"

TyFontaine's consistency has made him one of the most exciting young artists right now. Back in 2019, he released his project, Waiting On Ascension. Shortly after, he joined the Internet Money collective where he released 1800 and We Ain't The Same back-to-back in 2020. However, he announced his departure from Internet Money and came through with his latest project, Ascension independently.

Now, he's back with the official deluxe edition of the project. Dubbed Ascension (Deluxe) - Virtual World 2, the rapper adds another 12 songs to the tracklist, making the album 25 tracks in total. The rapper enlists Trippie Redd and Lil Tecca for the deluxe, as well as appearances from Pasto Flocco, Cochise, summrs, and Joony.

Check out the deluxe edition of Ty Fontaine's Ascension