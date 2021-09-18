TwoTiime Keeps It Honest On "Juice"

If there's one artist from Canada that you should start paying attention to now is TwoTiime. Hailing from Canada's capital, the Ottawa rapper has been making some serious plays since the success of "Hood Cry." Since then, he's received a glowing co-sign from Polo G after he was personally invited to L.A. to link with the Chicago rapper ahead of the release of Hall Of Fame.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Juice." Serving as the follow-up to last month's "Did A Lot," the rapper details the reality of streets and losing friends because of it. "I lost love for the streets/ So much anxiety I ain't never get no sleep," he raps on the record.

"If you listen to the lyrics, it touches on me going through a lot of things and doing anything I can to numb the pain," he said of the song.

Check out "Juice" below.

Quotable Lyrics

And I swear my family hate me

So I been on this juice more than lately

Motivation for the youth I know they rate me

Swear I could never let these pussy n***as take me

