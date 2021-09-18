mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TwoTiime Keeps It Honest On "Juice"

Aron A.
September 18, 2021 16:22
The rising Ottawa rapper details the hardships on his latest single.


If there's one artist from Canada that you should start paying attention to now is TwoTiime. Hailing from Canada's capital, the Ottawa rapper has been making some serious plays since the success of "Hood Cry." Since then, he's received a glowing co-sign from Polo G after he was personally invited to L.A. to link with the Chicago rapper ahead of the release of Hall Of Fame

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Juice." Serving as the follow-up to last month's "Did A Lot," the rapper details the reality of streets and losing friends because of it. "I lost love for the streets/ So much anxiety I ain't never get no sleep," he raps on the record.

"If you listen to the lyrics, it touches on me going through a lot of things and doing anything I can to numb the pain," he said of the song.

Check out "Juice" below.

Quotable Lyrics
And I swear my family hate me
So I been on this juice more than lately
Motivation for the youth I know they rate me
Swear I could never let these pussy n***as take me

