Twitter is finally taking a stance against unsolicited dick pics, once and for all. According to Business Insider, the tech company recently began testing out a brand new plugin called Safe DM hat launched on Friday that's supposed to filter out unsolicited nudes.



Andrew Burton/Getty Images

With cyber flashing becoming a growing issue in the world of tech, developer Kelsey Bressler said that sending nudes is the "virtual equivalent of flashing someone in the street." In response, she designed a new app that's meant to delete unwarranted nudes sent to one's direct messages on Twitter. Bressler explained to BBC that this idea came to her after receiving an unwanted nude from a man on Twitter. Bressler trained the algorithm to determine when nude photos were being sent in. "We would like to roll this out on other social media platforms and are discussing where to go next," she told BBC.

Back in September, she actually solicited pictures to a Twitter page to test it out. Apparently, there was a 99% success rate with over 4000 being sent in. Bressler explained that the app only detects the photo and doesn't actually process the text within the message itself.

Buzzfeed later tested out the app, confirming that it was successful. Perhaps this is a sign that Bressler's new plugin will set a new precedent for social media companies moving forward.