Twelve’Len Creates A Vibe On "LIARS [ACT I]"

Miami singer Twelve'Len has been steadily holding it down with new music, never failing to express his creativity in unique and compelling ways. And with a brand new visual EP called Tomorrow After One set to arrive on Friday, Twelve'Len has shared a melodic single from the project. "Liars [ACT I]" may only clock in at two minutes, but the singer wastes little time in capturing a distinct mood.

Heavily phased guitar work warbles in the background, a laid-back yet emotionally stirring progression. Vocally, Twelve lays it all on the line with a confessional verse. "You broke me down, I gotta stand up," he sings. "But I love you, I gotta hold you accountable for what you did." His answer? "Fuck one of your friends so you can see how it feel," he suggests, clearly valuing the old eye for an eye approach. "I did what you did, you did what you did, and that's just how it is," he reasons, his vocals at once confident and vulnerable. Look for the saga to continue across Tomorrow After One, and be sure to show some love to Twelve'Len in the comments below.

