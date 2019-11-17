Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa was airlifted to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Birmingham after suffering a hip injury during the second quarter of this week's game against Mississippi State.

Scrambling out of the pocket, the 21-year-old NFL draft prospect was rocked just after he was able to get rid of the ball. Tagovailoa was seen bleeding from his face and unable to lift himself from the ground.

Aaron Suttles of The Athletic is reporting that Tagovailoa is out for the season with a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture.

"It's kind of a freak thing that you seldom see. He was good, at least as good as he was a week ago in terms of his ability to move," head coach Nick Saban said after the game, according to ESPN. "I don't think anything he did affected his performance in the first half. So the guy played, and I thought he played really well. And we hate it that he got injured. We hate it for him. We hate it for his family. I hate it when any player on our team gets injured. So Godspeed to him and his entire family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and hope this is not so serious it has any long-term effect on his future as a player."