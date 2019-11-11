Troy Ave Unites With The Wave Max B For "Troy Ave & Max B"

Troy Ave has taken flak during his tenure in the game, but damned if he isn't still here, still hustling. Today, the New York native has arrived with a brand new single, this time linking up with The Wave himself, Max B. While that in itself is a good look for fans of the incarcerated rapper, the aptly titled "Troy Ave & Max B" is a strong melodic offering from both parties. The song opens with a melancholic string arrangement, one that sets an immediately emotional tone. Max asserts his presence with a smooth melody, one that reflects on his ongoing trials and tribulations.

Troy Ave follows suit, himself no stranger to adversity. Turning in his most vulnerable performance in recent memory, Troy allows himself space for heartfelt honesty, alternating between a sung and rapped cadence. In truth, this may be one of his best verses in a minute, if not his most passionate. At over five minutes, "Troy Ave & Max B" is a slow-burning and intense affair, one that packs more substance than the average street single. Be sure to check this one out now, and sound off below - are you eagerly anticipating the return of the wave?

Quotable Lyrics

I stay with the toaster, Louis V shoes be my loafers

Riding on opps like a chauffer, gun off the holster

I done felt death getting closer, war in the streets in a soldier