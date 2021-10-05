mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Takes On Drake's "Way 2 Sexy" For New KeyMix

Aron A.
October 05, 2021 15:46
Another KeyMix from Troy Ave.


There's no doubt that Drake can produce a hit but many seemed a bit confused that he chose "Way 2 Sexy" as the lead single for Certified Lover Boy. The sample and equally goofy music video helped propel the single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 upon its debut. Sure, some fans have pushed back against it but it's certainly growing on most people weeks after the album's release.

We've heard a few freestyles over the song recently, as expected with any chart-topping Drake hit. Cordae offered a hot 16 during an appearance on Adin Ross' live stream while Troy Ave came through with his own rendition of the track for his latest KeyMix. Troy delivers his own verse on the track which arrived at the same time as his remix of "Essence."

Check out the latest from Troy Ave below.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm too sexy for jail
Ain't get caught with no scale
Always weigh my fuckin' options
Wasn't optional to tell 

