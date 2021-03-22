mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Troy Ave Drops "Wrangler With The Top Off"

Mitch Findlay
March 22, 2021 10:53
Wrangler With The Top Off
Troy Ave

Troy Ave spits some mafioso bars over a cinematic and gritty instrumental on new single "Wrangler With The Top Off."


A few days ago, Troy Ave returned with another new glimpse at his upcoming project  New York City: The Album 2, this time dropping off "Wrangler With The Top Off." Featuring an instrumental that's decidedly NYC, evocative of that classic age of Big Apple mafioso rap, Troy Ave kicks some reflective bars over a cinematic string sample. 

"Dangerous minds plus dangerous times, equals most of the grinds being fueled by crime," he observes. "I'm not innocent, but I'm not the kind, looking for problems that I find, I bully bullies who can't put that behind / you can't see me, so it's next in line / it's like the blind leading the blind, candles pictures and Moët shrines." For those who can appreciate Troy in his lyrical bag, the introspective "Wrangler With The Top Off" should be enough to satisfy. And should it indicate the tone of his upcoming NYC: The Album 2, perhaps we'll be looking at his most lyrically-focused release so far. 

Check out "Wrangler With The Top Off" now, and sound off with your thoughts on Troy Ave's latest in the comments below.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Dangerous minds plus dangerous times,
Equals most of the grinds being fueled by crime
I'm not innocent, but I'm not the kind,
Looking for problems that I find, I bully bullies who can't put that behind
You can't see me, so it's next in line
It's like the blind leading the blind -- candles, pictures, and Moët shrines.

Troy Ave
