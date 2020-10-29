For the last 35 years, it's been almost impossible to claim the Air Jordan 1 as not deserving of a spot in the top three greatest shoes of all-time. There is no denying that this is an iconic model that has helped birth some truly incredible colorways such as the "Bred," "Royal," "Shadow," and "Chicago," just to name a few. If you're a sneakerhead, you have probably owned one of these shoes at some point in your life, especially since Jordan Brand keeps releasing them as retros.

Now, thanks to @zsneakerheadz, we have a fresh look at what appears to be an homage to the "Chicago" colorway. What makes this model unique is the fact that it has Michael Jordan's signature on the back heel, all while the bottom has an icy blue outsole with stars on the inside. It is believed that this particular shoe is actually a collaboration with Trophy Room which is a store owned by Jordan's son, Marcus. Jordan Brand and Trophy Room have linked up before, so it only makes sense that they would come through on such an incredibly iconic shoe.

As for the release date, these are expected to drop on November 11th for $170 USD although an official date has yet to be confirmed. Keep it locked to HNHH for updates on these, as we will be sure to bring them to you.