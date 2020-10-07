mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Trippie Redd Channels Headless Horseman On "Sleepy Hollow"

Mitch Findlay
October 07, 2020 11:52
Sleepy Hollow
Trippie Redd

With "Pegasus" allegedly set to drop on October 30th, Trippie Redd drops off the spooky new single "Sleepy Hollow."


Washington Irving's The Legend Of Sleepy Hollow has become a cultural staple, largely in part to the iconic folklore antagonist, the Headless Horseman. And with Halloween around the corner, Trippie Redd has decided to take a metaphorical visit to "Sleepy Hollow" with the brand new single from his upcoming Pegasus album. Naturally, he wastes little time in busting out the Horseman imagery, warning that he'll "leave a n**ga head lit, Sleepy Hollow." 

As expected, the single boasts a relatively dark tone, with many of Trippie's lyrics centering around his "live by the gun" mentality. "Send a couple shells, send a pussy n***a straight to hell," he sing-raps. "I got racks, clientele / Brodie called he won't be making bail." Don't let the docile album cover fool you -- "Sleepy Hollow" proves that Trippie's mean streak has yet to be dulled, even if it lacks the stylistic flourishes of Tim Burton's cult classic flick of the same name. 

Did this one deliver, in your eyes?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Ha, send a couple shells 
Send a pussy ni**a straight to hell 
I got racks, clientele 
Brodie called, he won't be makin' bail

