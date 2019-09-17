Trevor Siemian was thrust into the starting quarterback role for the New York Jets this past week after it was revealed that Sam Darnold was suffering from a bad case of Mono. Siemian doesn't have very much starting experience under his belt so it wasn't a surprise when he had an abysmal start to the game. Things went from bad to worse for Siemian when he was tackled by Myles Garrett in the second quarter. As you can see from the gruesome video below, Siemian's ankle collapses from underneath him and it looks as though it's broken. Shockingly, Siemian was able to get up under his own power and walk it off.

Siemian didn't come back to the game and was replaced by Luke Falk who did a decent job for the Jets, although he struggled to get points on the board. Siemian is set to receive an MRI on his ankle and as of right now, Falk is the number one quarterback for a Jets team who are now 0-2 on the season.

Fans witnessed the injury live and were pretty taken aback by what they saw, rushing to Twitter to proclaim their disgust. The injury definitely wasn't for the faint of heart.