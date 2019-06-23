mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tre Capital Puts The Ultimate Pressure On The Competition With "Overheat"

Aida C.
June 23, 2019 15:59
Overheat
Tre Capital

Tre Capital's firey bars refuse to cool down on "Overheat."


LA-bred rapper Tre Capital is unapologetically self-assured in his ability to beat the odds in his new single "Overheat." Fresh off a buzzworthy performance as an opener to fellow rap comrade Jay Electronica, the 24-year-old now serves us with a lyrically-infused track which chimes in on the importance of grit in overcoming adversity. While the production carries listeners through a series of head-bopping moments, Tre delivers a slew of potent bars strongly hinting at his lyrical versatility through engaging word plays and more. Evidently, the new single reveals that competition in the rap game continues to get tougher with the likes of Tre Capital around. Considerably, this song is hot and definitely belongs on your Hustle Hard or Motivational Monday playlist. 

Tre Capital has come a long way since his 2013 debut mixtape, Heaven Isn't Far From Here. In fact, the last we've reported of him dates back to a 2017 single "Walking On Air Pt. II" hence it is good to see continued progress. As such, we can only look forward to seeing what the rapper has in store next.

Quotable Lyrics

No matter which way it goes, I’ma always stay down for the clique
Too much hatred for me, I deflect what they kick
Never skrrt when I ride, I despise what’s the gist
New flows comin' hot I’ll overheat in this b*tch

Tre Capital Songs
Tre Capital Puts The Ultimate Pressure On The Competition With "Overheat"
