Trae Young was impressive with the Atlanta Hawks in his very first postseason run with the team. Despite being underdogs in every single series, the Hawks were able to get to the Eastern Conference Finals where they gave the Milwaukee Bucks a very hard time. In the end, however, the Bucks were simply too strong, even without Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup. In Game 6 on Saturday, the Hawks were eliminated from the playoffs, and now, the Bucks are headed to the NBA Finals.

After the game, Young was disappointed although he was still quite optimistic about the future. He took to Twitter and wrote "we'll be back," and then spoke to reporters about just how much belief he has in this young Hawks core.

“I definitely believe we’ll be back, and I meant that with my whole heart,” he said. Young has every reason to believe this when you consider how the Hawks have been steadily improving every season since he got to Atlanta. While they still have a lot to do before they become contenders, Atlanta fans have every reason to be excited for years to come.

As for the NBA Finals, those will officially begin on Tuesday, July 6th as the Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images