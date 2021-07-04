Hawks star guard Trae Young will reportedly play in Atlanta's Game 6 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday night, following a three-game absence nursing an ankle injury sustained after tripping over a referee's foot in Game 3.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews say that Hawks coach Nate McMillan expects the superstar to suit up.

"Hawks star Trae Young will play in Game 6 tonight vs. Milwaukee, sources tell @wojespn and me," Andrews announced on Twitter, Saturday night. "Young missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot."



Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

As for the severity of Young's injury, McMillan recently confirmed that it is a short-term problem: "It’s not anything that is long-term. He has had pain that is not comfortable enough for him to get out there and feel like he can help the team."

Young, in his first career trip to the playoffs, is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists per game.

As for the Bucks, the team will be without their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been ruled out with a hyperextension on his knee.

Game 6 between the Bucks and Hawks is set to tip-off at 8:30 PM, ET. The series is currently 3-2 in favor of the Bucks.

[Via]