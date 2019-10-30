Trae Young was a frontrunner for rookie of the year last season although he ultimately lost out to Luka Doncic. Young was adamant about being the best rookie in the league so losing out on that award has certainly lit a fire underneath him. To begin the season, Young has strung together some incredible performances that propelled the Hawks to a few key wins. With that being said, things got a little scary last night against the Heat, as Young appeared to go down with what looked like a gnarly ankle injury.

Fans were pretty distraught at the thought of losing Young for the longterm, especially when you consider how much he has been carrying the team. There won't be an injury outlook update until later today or this week but thankfully, Young was able to address the fans on Twitter after the game. For now, it seems like he is in good spirits.

"Praise the man above thru the Good & the Bad," Young wrote.

Thankfully, technology has gotten much better when treating injuries so Young's outlook has the potential to be a lot better. The Hawks can't afford to miss him for an extended period of time and we're sure he'd rather be back sooner than later.