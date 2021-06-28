Trae Young has been the cornerstone of the Atlanta Hawks offense and while he is still young, he has shown tremendous leadership capabilities throughout the Hawks' deep playoff run. Last night, they lost a heartbreaker to the Milwaukee Bucks and are now down 2-1 in the series. While they still have an opportunity to come back, it is going to be a lot harder now that Young is dealing with an injury.

After stepping on the foot of the referee last night, Young had to come out of the game and while he eventually returned, he was simply a shell of himself. Many were worried that this injury could affect him for the rest of the series, and as Shams Charania reported today, he could be out of the lineup entirely for Game 4. Young is now suffering from a bone bruise on his right foot and has officially been listed as "questionable."

These types of injuries typically don't hinder players from going out onto the court, especially when it comes to the playoffs. However, the injury could prove to give Young a hard time, especially as he looks to carry a team that has no chance without him. He's a guy who needs a lot of minutes, and with an injured foot, it is going to be very hard.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images