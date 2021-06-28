The Milwaukee Bucks were able to defeat the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals 113-102, Sunday night, after Trae Young was taken out of the game with an ankle injury, late in the third quarter. Young later returned in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done. Milwaukee outscored Atlanta 30-17 in the final quarter.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan spoke about Young's injury after the game: "I don't know right now. I think, when he returned to the floor, he was obviously limping on that, and when I subbed him, we decided just keep him out."



Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Young will be undergoing an MRI, Monday. He said that he plans to get "as much treatment as I can," adding that the ankle is "sore" and "hurting." He finished the game with 35 points.

For the Bucks, star Kris Middleton caught fire during the match with a game-high 38 points as well as 11 rebounds and seven assists. 20 of his points came in the final quarter of play, including a stretch where he scored 10 points in a 13-3 Bucks run that took the lead.

Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 points in the contest as well.

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals will tip-off on Tuesday at 8:30 PM, ET.

