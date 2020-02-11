This summer, some of the best NBA players in the world will be embarking on a journey to Tokyo, Japan for a chance to represent their country in the Olympic games. The United States is a powerhouse when it comes to international basketball and with some of the best players participating, the US is expected to win it all. Yesterday, Team USA announced the 44 finalists for its 12-man roster. Of course, this list included players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard.

One of the names excluded from the list was none other than Atlanta Hawks sophomore, Trae Young. When asked about the snub, Young was very honest about his feelings. "I'd be lying if I said I wasn't hurt by seeing it," Young said Monday via Sarah K. Spencer. "Obviously I would have wanted to play on the team."

Young's answer was pretty mature although it's clear he's upset about not making it to the finalist's spot. Young is better than quite a few of the players who made the list so it's easy to see why he would be hurt. At the end of the day though, Trae is a very young player and will have plenty more opportunities to make the Olympic team.