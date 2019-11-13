The New York Knicks suffered yet another loss on Tuesday night as they fell to the Chicago Bulls by the final of 120-102. The latest defeat comes amid rumors that the organization is already plotting to fire David Fizdale, who is in the second season of a four-year, $22 million contract, and as the blowout losses pile up, the Fizdale rumors will only grow louder.

During last night's drubbing, noted Knicks fan Tracy Morgan weighed in on the Knicks' head coach situation and publicly endorsed fellow New York native, and former Knicks point guard, Mark Jackson to take over for Fiz.

“I dont usually get into sports rumors on twitter.com but I am hearing some things about Marc Jackson and the @nyknicks and let me tell you something…LETS MAKE IT HAPPEN!!” Morgan tweeted Tuesday night during the Knicks' loss to the Chicago Bulls.

Following New York's 21-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at home on Sunday, Knicks general manager Scott Perry and team President Steve Mills addressed the media, and stressed the lack of a "consistent level of effort and execution."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews, the timing of the new conference was considered by those around Madison Square Garden and the league to be "a complete undermining" of head coach David Fizdale. In fact, Woj notes that Steve Mills had begun planting the seeds for Fizdale's firing even before Sunday's dud.

Up next for the Knicks is a Thursday night home game against Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks.