Tracy McGrady's most memorable Adidas signature sneaker, the Adidas T-Mac 1, is heading back to retailers to at the top of 2020 in a special edition "SVSM" colorway. The kicks, which last released through Packer Shoes back in 2014, were originally designed exclusively for the Saint Vincent-Saint Mary's basketball team back when LeBron James was still rocking the green and gold.

Looking just as they did all those years ago, the Adidas T-Mac 1 "SVSM" comes equipped with a smooth, white leather upper, highlighted by that unmistakeable rubber overlay decked out in green. The Irish inspiration continues throughout the inner lining, heel and outsole, while gold detailing adorns the Adidas branding on the tongue, medial and lateral portions of the silhouette. Lastly, a gold "23" is embroidered near the heel as a nod to LeBron.

A specific release date has not yet been announced but rumors suggest the SVSM T-Mac 1 will be available in early 2020. Check out some additional photos below and stay tuned for more details.