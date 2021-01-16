Toronto's Ebhoni Delivers Vibrant New Single "Hit This"

Toronto continues to blossom on the global stage. It's a major hub for talent in North America, especially for hip-hop and R&B. Ebhoni has been one artist to keep an eye out for in the 6ix. With each release, her profile grows, even without an album out yet. Perhaps that's in the pipeline for 2021, though she's already giving fans a bit of what to expect.

Ebhoni slid through with the release of her latest single, "Hit This." Sticking to her airy-vocal R&B stylings, she brings upbeat vibes on this record with IzyBeats offering a dancehall-meets-afrobeats type instrumental.

The release of "Hit This" arrives nearly a month after the release other last single, "M.I.A." Check out her new single, "Hit This" below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

When you hit this, ain't no comin' back

I'm on your wishlist, but where your money at?

And when you hit this, it's like I'm runnin' back

You see this thick-thick, and it's good crack