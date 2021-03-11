Toosii Releases New Track "IG Live"

All of the work that Toosii has put in is showing results. The rapper has received major co-signs, and over the months, his catalog's grown to include bigger collaborations alongside other budding stars in the game. It seems like everything is panning out for a massive takeover ahead but that doesn't mean that he's slowing down the process.

Fans of Toosii have come to appreciate the weekly releases from him. This week, the rapper returned with his latest single, "IG Live." The rapper opens up with fantasizing about the dream life before reflecting on the pain that comes with the streets.

Check out the latest offering from Toosii below and sound off in the comments with your favorite bar from his new single, "IG Live."

Quotable Lyrics

Say you a hunnid but you counterfeit

You was counting favors, how the fuck when I wasn't counting shit?

Trip when I'm around your bitch like I'ma fuck her

That pussy must be good or you a sucker

