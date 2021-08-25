mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Toosii Is Back With "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Aron A.
August 24, 2021 20:41
Heartbreak Anniversary
Toosii

Toosii is back with a new record.


Toosii is certainly positioned for some great things in the future. This year has already been filled with success. The release of Thank You For Believing and its deluxe edition have provided fans with more than enough music from the rapper this year. Even still, he's been unloading new records regularly on YouTube, often with accompanying visuals. This week, he came through with "Stay (Dearra)," a response to fans claiming that his love life is impeding his career. 

Now, he's brought forth a new track about heartbreak, aptly titled, "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY (Giveon Sample)." Taking on a sample from the R&B singer, the rapper dives into his vulnerable side, detailing the hardships of relationships, trust issues, and toxic traits.

Check out the latest from Toosii below.

Quotable Lyrics
Even worse when I fuck you, I know you used to suckers
And I ain't no sucker, you regret that I fucked you
Broke your heart, I must've, 'cause you don't wanna pick up when I
Leaving me, you ain't no better, ain't shit but I get jealous

