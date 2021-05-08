Toosii & Mulatto Team Up On "5'5"

DaBaby wasn't lying when he said Toosii is the hottest up-and-comer during an interview last year. While the budding rapper was only beginning to build a strong buzz, he's built a dedicated fanbase that continues to ride with him. Hence why titled his new project, Thank You For Believing.

The 13-song project marks a formal debut of sorts while the rapper showcases his growth and maturity in his sound. While many tracks tap into his emotional side, he does come through with more than a few bangers. On "5'5," Toosii connects with Mulatto for an R&B-influenced jam that finds both artists sharing their own perspectives when it comes to love.

Check out the track below and sound off in the comments with your favorite song of of Toosii's project.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby got her own Glock

I'ma buy her stones, rocks

Diamonds 'cause she a dime and she own lots

And the better part about it, got her own spot

