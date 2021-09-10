mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Too $hort, Ice Cube, Ne-Yo & More Flaunt "Raider Colors"

Mitch Findlay
September 10, 2021 11:06
447 Views
03
0
2021 3T Entertainment2021 3T Entertainment
2021 3T Entertainment

Raider Colors
Too Short Feat. Ice Cube, Ne-Yo, Rayven Justice & DJ Nina 9

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
42% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Ice Cube, Too $hort, Ne-Yo and more pledge allegiance to their team with "Raider Colors."


With Mt. Westmore's upcoming album on the way, it goes without saying that Too $hort and Ice Cube are no strangers to collaboration. Now, the pair of West Coast veterans have linked up for the new anthem "Raider Colors," a posse cut celebrating the legacy of the Oakland Raiders. Joined by Ne-Yo, Rayven Justice, and DJ Nina 9, Cube and Short deliver an ode to a beloved sports franchise.

Adding to the experience is a nostalgic video clip, which highlights a few classic Raiders moments throughout history. Though sports-centric tracks tend to only go so far, there's enough talent on board here to make "Raider Colors" enjoyable throughout. Cube makes his allegiences clear in the opening verse, positioning himself not as a rap icon, but a fan like any other. "With the fans, raid your stadium," he craps. "Crack your cranium, I'm the crazy one."

Check out "Raider Colors" now, and be sure to keep an eye out for any news on the upcoming Mt. Westmore project.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a blackout, knock the lights out
I'm in the stands, pull the mic out
With the fans, raid your stadium
Crack your cranium, I'm the crazy one

Too Short
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  3
  0
  447
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Too Short Ice Cube Ne-Yo Rayven Justice DJ Nina 9
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Too $hort, Ice Cube, Ne-Yo & More Flaunt "Raider Colors"
03
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject