Too $hort, Ice Cube, Ne-Yo & More Flaunt "Raider Colors"

With Mt. Westmore's upcoming album on the way, it goes without saying that Too $hort and Ice Cube are no strangers to collaboration. Now, the pair of West Coast veterans have linked up for the new anthem "Raider Colors," a posse cut celebrating the legacy of the Oakland Raiders. Joined by Ne-Yo, Rayven Justice, and DJ Nina 9, Cube and Short deliver an ode to a beloved sports franchise.

Adding to the experience is a nostalgic video clip, which highlights a few classic Raiders moments throughout history. Though sports-centric tracks tend to only go so far, there's enough talent on board here to make "Raider Colors" enjoyable throughout. Cube makes his allegiences clear in the opening verse, positioning himself not as a rap icon, but a fan like any other. "With the fans, raid your stadium," he craps. "Crack your cranium, I'm the crazy one."

Check out "Raider Colors" now, and be sure to keep an eye out for any news on the upcoming Mt. Westmore project.

Quotable Lyrics

It's a blackout, knock the lights out

I'm in the stands, pull the mic out

With the fans, raid your stadium

Crack your cranium, I'm the crazy one