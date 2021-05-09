Tony Allen's Posthumous Album "There Is No End" Is Here

The world of music suffered a tremendous loss last year after news of Tony Allen's passing at the age of 79. The Nigerian musician's role in shaping afrobeats hasn't gone unacknowledged and even as he neared 80, his creative juices were flowing. On Friday, his posthumous album, There Is No End arrived in its entirety. Stacked with 14 songs in total, Allen's posthumous effort includes collaborations with artists like Skepta, Danny Brown, Sampa The Great, Zelooperz and more.

