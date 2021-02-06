Tone Stith Debuts His Vibey Single "FWM"

While Tone Stith last official release was back in 2018 with his album Good Company, the New Jersey-born artist seems to be working on a steady new rollout for an upcoming project. He released his soulful track "Devotion" back in November and has just followed up with his latest moody single "FWM."

The 23-year-old skates on the infectious, pulsing R&B cadence as his silky vocals mesh perfectly with the moody track. Lyrically, the promising young artist details a classic scene of finding love at the club, an ode to nightlife culture stifled amid the pandemic. The hook of the track is particularly ear-catching, with a melody that's nearly impossible to get out of your head.

Produced by Luis Bordeaux and Non Native, the track is tied to an upcoming project set to arrive sometime this year. The single arrived alongside a grand live performance of the track.

Be sure to check out Tone Stith's stately performance of the track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hunnid stacks, all in cash, got the bag on me

Big dawg, I'm a boss, type of energy

Got the club goin' up, they all f*ck with me

Champagne and Ciroc and some Hennessy

If you keep on makin' problems, you gotta leave