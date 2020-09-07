Over the course of the last 30 years, Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest action stars on the planet. While he has certainly done his fair share of clownable actions over the years, there is no denying that Cruise is beloved when it comes to being a hero in big blockbuster films. Perhaps his biggest franchise to date is the Mission: Impossible series which is releasing a seventh film in November of 2021. The movie is set to feature some of the franchise's biggest action sequences to date, and Cruise is already starting to go viral for some of his stunts.

For example, cameras caught Cruise filming a massive stunt that saw him ride a motorbike off of a huge cliff with a long drop to the bottom. In the clip below, you can see Cruise going off the cliff and waiting a while before deploying his parachute to safety. It's perhaps one of the most impressive stunts of his career and fans on social media were certainly impressed.

These stunts are nothing new for Cruise who has infamously done his own stunts throughout the entirety of his career. Whether it be hanging off of large buildings or doing combat scenes, Cruise has always done everything himself.

Needless to say, Mission: Impossible 7 is shaping up to be a lot of fun.