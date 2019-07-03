Over the past two seasons, Boban Marjanovic and Tobias Harris have been the best of friends. The two were on the Los Angeles Clippers together for a season before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. Since they've traveled around the league together, their bond has been pretty strong and it's clear that two have a lot of mutual admiration for one another. Boban even had a role in John Wick 3and Harris was right there with him at the premiere.

Earlier in free agency, Harris signed an extension with the 76ers which means the team has guaranteed themselves some good shooting over the next few years. Marjanovic was also a free agent and today, it was announced he would be signing to the Dallas Mavericks. As you can imagine, Harris was pretty devasted by the news and took to Twitter to pay his respects to his favorite teammate.

Luckily for Harris, he'll still be able to play with the likes of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid who are some of the best young stars in the league. If Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors, the Sixers will certainly be one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference.

Either way, it's sad to see the Bobi and Tobi era come to an end.