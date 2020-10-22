TOBi Sheds Light On Protests In Nigeria With The Release Of New Project

TOBi has been ramping up for the release of a brand new project and today, it arrived in its entirety. The rapper released Elements Vol. 1 today, delivering a genre-bending offering fusing together hip-hop, jazz, R&B, soul, and more all into one. Laced with 10 songs, including singles like "Shine" and "Made Me Everything," he holds down the project on his own as he details his personal growth and his experiences, including immigrating from Nigeria to Canada.

The Toronto-based rapper's new project arrives in the midst of protests against police brutality. Yesterday, news broke that government forces firing guns at protesters.

"Today was supposed to be a joyous day for me, celebrating new music," TOBi said in a statement. "Throughout this pandemic, I have fought to find my personal joy and use that as my form of resistance. My family back home are in pain fighting decades of corruption and oppression and I want to take this opportunity to use my platform to inform the global community. I stand with my brothers and sisters in solidarity fighting the abuse. What is happening in Nigeria is a humanitarian crisis and I will continue to amplify the voices of the oppressed."

Check out Elements Vol. 1 below. For more information on the protests, click here.