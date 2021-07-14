TOBi & Mick Jenkins Link On "Off The Drugs"

TOBi has come through with his new single "Off The Drugs," enlisting the always-talented Mick Jenkins for the assist. Taking to a laid-back and vibey guitar arrangement, the Canadian melodist sets it off with an introspective bit of soul-searching, his creativity no doubt fueled by the soothing presence of cannabis.

"When I smoke, I see things clearer and I’m way more aware," explains TOBi, in a press release. "So I’m intentional about how I use it. I think more money should go into researching things like cannabis and mushrooms for their healing properties. Just the way I look at it, so many things are actually drugs—alcohol, gambling, even social media cuz it affects brain chemistry, but all that shit is legal."

As expected, Mick Jenkins knocks it out of the park with his own contribution, his weary baritone blending nicely with the production. "The paper's rolled, the blunt's a no-no," he raps. "No dibs on doobies, bout to get lit by my dolo / White grape, white owl was my first love I can't go no mo' tho' / Moving through this water, let me show you how it's different, how I show boat."

Check out "Off The Drugs" now, and look for the upcoming music video set to drop soon.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

The paper's rolled, the blunt's a no-no,

No dibs on doobies, bout to get lit by my dolo

White grape, white owl was my first love I can't go no mo' tho'

Moving through this water, let me show you how it's different, how I show boat