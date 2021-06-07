mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tobe Nwigwe Shares Juneteenth Anthem "Passing Through"

Mitch Findlay
June 07, 2021 13:27
161 Views
22
2
Image via Apple MusicImage via Apple Music
Image via Apple Music

Passing Through
Tobe Nwigwe

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
3 MAKE IT STOP

Tobe Nwigwe shares a powerful song "Passing Through" on Apple Music's "Freedom Songs" playlist, featuring music inspired by Juneteenth.


Apple Music recently unveiled a powerful new playlist called Freedom Songs, featuring original compositions and covers inspired by Juneteenth. Featuring music from D Smoke, Black Thought, H.E.R, Chloe X Halle, Tobe Nwigwe, and more, the latter opened up about his melodic contribution "Passing Through." 

“We all here on a temporary mission, everything on this Earth is temporary,” explains Nwigwe, speaking on the song in an official press release. “This is not your ‘forever place.’ I want my people to understand that specifically, just because I don’t want them to think that it’s gon’ be like this forever. It ain’t gon’ be like this forever; soon you gon’ be in paradise. Soon you gon’ be way better off than you are now.”

It's a testament to Nwigwe's versatility and vision, as "Passing Through" is notably different from some of his recent tracks. It's certainly one of his most emotional tracks in a minute -- check it out for yourself now, and be sure to give the entire Freedom Songs playlist a listen right here. 

Tobe Nwigwe juneteenth
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tobe Nwigwe Shares Juneteenth Anthem "Passing Through"
22
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject