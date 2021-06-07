Tobe Nwigwe Shares Juneteenth Anthem "Passing Through"

Apple Music recently unveiled a powerful new playlist called Freedom Songs, featuring original compositions and covers inspired by Juneteenth. Featuring music from D Smoke, Black Thought, H.E.R, Chloe X Halle, Tobe Nwigwe, and more, the latter opened up about his melodic contribution "Passing Through."

“We all here on a temporary mission, everything on this Earth is temporary,” explains Nwigwe, speaking on the song in an official press release. “This is not your ‘forever place.’ I want my people to understand that specifically, just because I don’t want them to think that it’s gon’ be like this forever. It ain’t gon’ be like this forever; soon you gon’ be in paradise. Soon you gon’ be way better off than you are now.”

It's a testament to Nwigwe's versatility and vision, as "Passing Through" is notably different from some of his recent tracks. It's certainly one of his most emotional tracks in a minute -- check it out for yourself now, and be sure to give the entire Freedom Songs playlist a listen right here.