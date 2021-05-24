mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tion Wayne & Russ Millions Bring Jack Harlow Onto New "Body (Remix)"

Cole Blake
May 24, 2021 10:14
249 Views
10
0
Tion Wayne & Russ MillionsTion Wayne & Russ Millions
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions

Body (Remix)
Tion Wayne & Russ Millions Feat. Jack Harlow

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Jack Harlow is the latest rapper to hop on the remix to Tion Wayne and Russ Millions' "Body."


Tion Wayne and Russ Millions have added Jack Harlow to the latest remix of their popular track, "Body." This time around, the rapper behind the 5x-Platinum hit single “WHATS POPPIN” fills in for the third and final verse on the song.

Wayne and Millions' "Body" became the first U.K. drill song to reach number one on the OCC Singles chart. The track has amassed over 55.8 million global streams to date.

“It’s overwhelming. It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Millions said, according to The Guardian. “I was always aiming for that impact on the scene, but I didn’t know it was going to happen so soon.”

Check out the latest remix of the hit song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They wanna bring me down
Even in my hometown
Even if I slow down
I'ma still rock this crown

Tion Wayne Russ Millions Jack Harlow
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Tion Wayne & Russ Millions Bring Jack Harlow Onto New "Body (Remix)"
10
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject