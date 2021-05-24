Tion Wayne & Russ Millions Bring Jack Harlow Onto New "Body (Remix)"

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions have added Jack Harlow to the latest remix of their popular track, "Body." This time around, the rapper behind the 5x-Platinum hit single “WHATS POPPIN” fills in for the third and final verse on the song.

Wayne and Millions' "Body" became the first U.K. drill song to reach number one on the OCC Singles chart. The track has amassed over 55.8 million global streams to date.

“It’s overwhelming. It hasn’t really hit me yet,” Millions said, according to The Guardian. “I was always aiming for that impact on the scene, but I didn’t know it was going to happen so soon.”

Check out the latest remix of the hit song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

They wanna bring me down

Even in my hometown

Even if I slow down

I'ma still rock this crown