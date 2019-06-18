Tinker Hatfield is the legendary designer behind some of the best ever Air Jordan models. Hatfield burst onto the scene after designing Air Max 1 and then gained even more fame when he saved Michael Jordan's relationship with Nike thanks to the Air Jordan 3. Hatfield would go on to design every Jordan model up until the AJ15 and eventually came back for the Air Jordan 20. Since then, he has stayed on with Nike and has helped put together a plethora of new silhouettes and designs.

His latest creation is the Nike N7 Zoom Heritage which will be a part of the brand's annual N7 collection which promotes healthy living in Aboriginal communities. The shoe will feature a white leather upper with a black woven band that goes through the middle. There are also some traditional patterns on the Nike swoosh, tongue, and outsole. What's interesting is that this shoe was also designed by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas.

This sneaker will be released on Friday, June 21st for $130 USD, according to Sneaker News.

Image via Nike

