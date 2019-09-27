Tink Returns With New Single "F*ck Around"

Tink hasn't been f*ckin' around recently. Although she had a promising start to her career, it appeared as though she had a few setbacks on the way. 2019 was the year where she seemingly got over these setbacks and got back on track with her music. She's been dropping some incredible music in recent times including her Voicemails project that arrived a few months back.

It's been relatively silent on her end ever since she released the project but thankfully, she's back with some music for cuffing season. The Chicago artist dropped off some sultry vibes with her latest song, "Fuck Around." She dishes out on a special somebody who keeps it street but treats her the way she wants to be treated.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm off a fifth, I be talkin' my shit

Now, you cussin at me like you angry

You real as it get and I show you respect

'Cause I know it ain't easy to date me