Tinashe had some label issues that she was dealing with towards the end of 2018 and early 2019. Although that typically is a sign that an artist might be on the decline, it turned out to be a blessing for the Los Angeles singer. She parted ways from RCA last year and officially became an independent grind. She came through with her latest project, Songs For You in late 2019 and it appears that she's readying to hit the road in support of the project.



Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Tinashe will be hitting the road this spring for the Tour For You. With dates scheduled throughout April and May, Tinashe will be making her way through North America including two dates in Canada. The tour kicks off in Detroit on April 20th before making its way through the Midwest and East Coast. Tinashe will be hitting major cities across America such as New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, and more. Her two dates in Canada will be in Toronto on April 29th and Vancouver on May 22nd. Anyone who's looking to make their way to the show, tickets go on sale on Friday. However, for anyone who's part of her fan club can get their hands on tickets and VIP packages on Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 10 a.m. local time.

Check the dates our for Tinashe's Tour For You below.