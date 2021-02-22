The world is congratulating Jay-Z after the massive announcement this morning that his Ace Of Spades champagne brand would be entering a partnership with LVMH, the luxury multinational luxury corporation. It's a massive deal for hip-hop, specifically, since Armand De Brignac was created after Hov called for a boycott of Cristal champagne after they suggested its association with the culture, and Black artists, would harm the brand.

There's been an outpouring amount of support and love for Hov today including from his mother-in-law, Tina Lawson, who penned an incredibly heartwarming, yet lengthy, "love letter" to her son-in-law. "Each person that performed Jazmine Sullivan, Her, and the Weekend all slaying their performances and making Black Excellence shine and us all proud," Tina wrote, before referencing the amount of backlash the rapper faced for teaming up with the NFL.

"Today Jay I salute you and your Latest venture in selling 50% of your Champagne Co to LVMH," she continued. "You are a bad ass brother and I hope that you continue to pave the way for others like you have in the past !! And I have seen such Ask extreme kindness and generosity so many times that people don’t even know anything about! You are a true man who has admitted publicly when you’ve made mistakes in a very brave and classy way ! I love you so much!!"

