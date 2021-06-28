Ever since the Philadelphia 76ers lost in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals, there have been questions surrounding the team and whether or not Ben Simmons is the star of the future. He was pegged to be the next LeBron James although, without a jump shot or any range whatsoever, Simmons has proven to be an ineffective player in the postseason. This has led to rumors that Simmons could be traded, and as you can imagine, there are a multitude of teams out there who are looking to make it happen.

According to Minnesota sports network Skor North, sources close to the Minnesota Timberwolves are saying that they "badly" want to get Ben Simmons the roster and that they believe he is the piece that could get them back into the postseason, once and for all.

Of course, the Timberwolves have a work-in-progress roster that features the talents of Karl-Anthony Towns, and D'Angelo Russell. It's hard to imagine the T-Wolves creating a suitable package for Simmons, although with his trade value plummeting due to poor playoff performances, perhaps Minny can pull it off.

Even if it isn't Minnesota who gets Simmons, there is no doubt that we are about be in for a very interesting NBA offseason.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images