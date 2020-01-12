Though breakfast cereal isn't exactly the healthiest way to begin a day, it's certainly among the most delicious. Especially when the worlds of cereal and candy collide, as they so often do. Fans of the classic snack are well aware of the age-old struggle that is picking a favorite, and the already painstaking decision has officially gotten a little harder. Especially for all our Canadian readers out there.

According to a variety of different reports, beloved chain Tim Hortons is introducing its first-ever breakfast cereal, arriving in two distinct flavors: chocolate glazed and birthday cake. Both flavors draw inspiration from the Timbit, which frequenters may recognize as a signature item; for those unfamiliar, it's basically a donut hole.

With a release date of "early 2020," Hypebeast has shared a statement from the head of Tim Horton's retail, Samuel Heath: "The two-bite Timbits Canadians have loved since 1976 can now be enjoyed as an even more bite-sized treat with milk in cereal bowls coast to coast." Should you count yourself among the legions of cereal lovers nationwide, are you planning to procure a box or two?